Ethereum Gold (ETG) Market Cap Hits $148,159.20

Ethereum Gold (CURRENCY:ETG) traded 48.6% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on June 29th. One Ethereum Gold coin can now be purchased for about $0.0073 or 0.00000020 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Ethereum Gold has traded up 15.9% against the dollar. Ethereum Gold has a total market cap of $148,159.20 and approximately $76.00 worth of Ethereum Gold was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002765 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 11.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.24 or 0.00055939 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00003370 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.32 or 0.00020220 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002768 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 14.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $248.07 or 0.00685654 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000325 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.23 or 0.00039322 BTC.

Ethereum Gold Coin Profile

Ethereum Gold is a coin. Its genesis date was October 11th, 2017. Ethereum Gold’s total supply is 24,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 20,199,973 coins. The official message board for Ethereum Gold is medium.com/@amandaETG . Ethereum Gold’s official Twitter account is @ethereumgoldetg and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Ethereum Gold is /r/ethereum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Ethereum Gold’s official website is www.etgproject.org

According to CryptoCompare, “EthereumGold is an Ethereum clone. It has a supply of 24,000,000 ETG tokens. “

Ethereum Gold Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ethereum Gold directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ethereum Gold should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ethereum Gold using one of the exchanges listed above.

