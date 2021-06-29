Ethereum Yield (ETHY) Price Reaches $3.40 on Major Exchanges

Ethereum Yield (CURRENCY:ETHY) traded up 5.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on June 29th. One Ethereum Yield coin can currently be bought for $3.40 or 0.00009393 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Ethereum Yield has traded up 18.3% against the U.S. dollar. Ethereum Yield has a total market capitalization of $340,110.11 and $110.00 worth of Ethereum Yield was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002762 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $20.16 or 0.00055682 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00003319 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $7.26 or 0.00020038 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002765 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $247.51 or 0.00683550 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000326 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $14.14 or 0.00039045 BTC.

Ethereum Yield Profile

Ethereum Yield is a coin. Ethereum Yield’s total supply is 500,000 coins and its circulating supply is 100,000 coins. Ethereum Yield’s official Twitter account is @EthereumYield . The official website for Ethereum Yield is ethereumyield.farm . Ethereum Yield’s official message board is docs.ethereumyield.farm

According to CryptoCompare, “ETHY is a deflationary yield farming coin. ETHY is also the governance token, for managing all EVaults. Users are incentivised to stake Uniswap liquidity provider tokens. Fees from these tokens are farmed. A percentage of these fees goes toward the autonomous strategies like liquidating LP tokens, and performing an (`ETH-ETHY`) buy back (increasing the price). Any purchased ETHY tokens will be distributed to stakers/farmers. ETHY holders will be able to vote on proposals– so long as they have staked liquidity in the pools. The community will decide everything from developer fees and site design to the exact farming options available. “

Buying and Selling Ethereum Yield

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ethereum Yield directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ethereum Yield should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ethereum Yield using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

