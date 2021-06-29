Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. Grows Stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) by 105.7% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 36,398 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,703 shares during the period. Thermo Fisher Scientific comprises approximately 1.8% of Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest position. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $16,612,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Clearstead Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 66.6% in the 1st quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 1,143 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $522,000 after acquiring an additional 457 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC grew its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 15.5% during the 1st quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 21,505 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $9,814,000 after buying an additional 2,893 shares during the last quarter. Quest Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Quest Investment Management LLC now owns 11,626 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $5,306,000 after buying an additional 777 shares during the last quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 1st quarter worth about $188,000. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 20.6% during the 1st quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,015 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,376,000 after acquiring an additional 514 shares during the period. 86.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Michel Lagarde sold 34,168 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $472.60, for a total transaction of $16,147,796.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 52,629 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,872,465.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.44% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on TMO. Evercore ISI upped their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $525.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. Barclays started coverage on Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research note on Monday, March 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $525.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group cut their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $588.00 to $560.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 29th. KeyCorp upgraded Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $520.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $545.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Thermo Fisher Scientific presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $533.80.

Shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock traded up $4.29 on Tuesday, hitting $509.39. The company had a trading volume of 31,391 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,830,385. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $469.22. The company has a current ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The stock has a market cap of $200.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.43, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.76. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 52 week low of $349.04 and a 52 week high of $532.57.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The medical research company reported $7.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.69 by $0.52. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 22.08% and a return on equity of 28.95%. The business had revenue of $9.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.69 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.94 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 59.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 22.02 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s payout ratio is 5.32%.

Thermo Fisher Scientific

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc offers life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and service worldwide. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

