Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. Grows Stock Position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) by 100.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,770 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,893 shares during the period. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $638,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BSV. Country Trust Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Grandview Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. purchased a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000.

NYSEARCA:BSV traded up $0.02 on Tuesday, reaching $82.15. The stock had a trading volume of 6,633 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,459,530. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $82.29. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $81.99 and a 12-month high of $83.30.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

