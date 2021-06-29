Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. Invests $760,000 in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 3,392 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock, valued at approximately $760,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MCD. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its holdings in McDonald’s by 4,288.9% in the fourth quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 2,765 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $593,000 after purchasing an additional 2,702 shares during the period. Mattern Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of McDonald’s by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC now owns 21,126 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $4,533,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC lifted its position in shares of McDonald’s by 76.8% in the fourth quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 6,167 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,323,000 after acquiring an additional 2,679 shares in the last quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in McDonald’s by 25.5% during the fourth quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,661 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,000,000 after buying an additional 946 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CFM Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in McDonald’s by 11.9% during the fourth quarter. CFM Wealth Partners LLC now owns 12,333 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $2,646,000 after buying an additional 1,311 shares in the last quarter. 66.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have commented on MCD. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded McDonald’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $244.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on McDonald’s from $209.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on McDonald’s from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating on shares of McDonald’s in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $265.00 target price on shares of McDonald’s in a report on Monday, April 12th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $248.21.

Shares of McDonald’s stock traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $231.13. 55,110 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,916,735. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $233.28. The stock has a market cap of $172.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.50, a PEG ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 0.63. McDonald’s Co. has a twelve month low of $179.17 and a twelve month high of $238.18.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The fast-food giant reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.81 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $5.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.02 billion. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 59.01% and a net margin of 26.31%. The company’s revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.47 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that McDonald’s Co. will post 8.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st were paid a $1.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 28th. This represents a $5.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.23%. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 85.29%.

About McDonald’s

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products and beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2020, the company operated 39,198 restaurants. McDonald's Corporation was founded in 1940 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

