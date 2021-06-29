Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. Purchases 815,979 Shares of CNX Resources Co. (NYSE:CNX)

Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. grew its position in CNX Resources Co. (NYSE:CNX) by 86.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,757,268 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 815,979 shares during the period. CNX Resources accounts for 2.8% of Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.80% of CNX Resources worth $25,832,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in CNX Resources during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CNX Resources during the first quarter worth $46,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of CNX Resources in the first quarter valued at $72,000. Clear Street Markets LLC bought a new position in shares of CNX Resources in the fourth quarter valued at about $108,000. Finally, Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in CNX Resources during the 1st quarter worth about $108,000. 90.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CNX. Truist downgraded shares of CNX Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Bank of America downgraded CNX Resources from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, June 21st. MKM Partners reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $14.00 target price on shares of CNX Resources in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on CNX Resources from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on CNX Resources from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.45.

NYSE:CNX traded down $0.34 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $13.79. The stock had a trading volume of 84,030 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,240,737. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $13.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.61. The stock has a market cap of $3.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -27.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.60. CNX Resources Co. has a one year low of $7.97 and a one year high of $15.89.

CNX Resources (NYSE:CNX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $473.07 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $400.43 million. CNX Resources had a negative net margin of 4.31% and a positive return on equity of 3.59%. The firm’s revenue was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.44) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that CNX Resources Co. will post 1.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CNX Resources Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas properties primarily in the Appalachian Basin. It operates through two segments, Shale and Coalbed Methane. The company produces and sells pipeline quality natural gas primarily to gas wholesalers.

