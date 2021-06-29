Evonik Industries AG (FRA:EVK) Receives €31.42 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Evonik Industries AG (FRA:EVK) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the fifteen brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is €31.42 ($36.97).

EVK has been the topic of several analyst reports. Kepler Capital Markets set a €32.00 ($37.65) price target on shares of Evonik Industries and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Warburg Research set a €32.00 ($37.65) price target on shares of Evonik Industries and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. Barclays set a €30.00 ($35.29) price target on shares of Evonik Industries and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Baader Bank set a €31.00 ($36.47) price target on shares of Evonik Industries and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €32.00 ($37.65) price objective on shares of Evonik Industries and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th.

Shares of Evonik Industries stock opened at €27.97 ($32.91) on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is €29.22. Evonik Industries has a 1-year low of €26.78 ($31.51) and a 1-year high of €32.97 ($38.79).

Evonik Industries AG engages in the specialty chemicals business. It operates through Specialty Additives, Nutrition & Care, Smart Materials, Performance Materials, and Services segments. The Specialty Additives segment provides polyurethane additives, organically modified silicones, isophorones, epoxy curing agents, oil additives, fumed silicas, matting agents, TAA and TAA derivatives, and acetylenic diol-based surfactants for consumer goods and specialized industrial applications.

