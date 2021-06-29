Evonik Industries AG (OTCMKTS:EVKIF) Short Interest Down 66.3% in June

Evonik Industries AG (OTCMKTS:EVKIF) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 59,500 shares, a drop of 66.3% from the May 31st total of 176,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 14,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.1 days.

EVKIF has been the topic of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Evonik Industries in a report on Monday, March 8th. DZ Bank lowered shares of Evonik Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. HSBC raised shares of Evonik Industries from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Evonik Industries in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Evonik Industries in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Evonik Industries stock traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $34.36. The stock had a trading volume of 401 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,832. Evonik Industries has a 52 week low of $23.99 and a 52 week high of $38.05. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.38.

Evonik Industries AG engages in the specialty chemicals business. It operates through Specialty Additives, Nutrition & Care, Smart Materials, Performance Materials, and Services segments. The Specialty Additives segment provides polyurethane additives, organically modified silicones, isophorones, epoxy curing agents, oil additives, fumed silicas, matting agents, TAA and TAA derivatives, and acetylenic diol-based surfactants for consumer goods and specialized industrial applications.

