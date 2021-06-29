ExclusiveCoin (EXCL) Reaches Market Cap of $661,250.52

ExclusiveCoin (CURRENCY:EXCL) traded up 10.2% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on June 29th. One ExclusiveCoin coin can now be purchased for $0.11 or 0.00000313 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. ExclusiveCoin has a total market capitalization of $661,250.52 and $1,399.00 worth of ExclusiveCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, ExclusiveCoin has traded up 1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get ExclusiveCoin alerts:

PAC Protocol (PAC) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0071 or 0.00000020 BTC.

SuperFarm (SUPER) traded up 33.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00001404 BTC.

DECOIN (DTEP) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000305 BTC.

Footballcoin (XFC) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0111 or 0.00000031 BTC.

PENG (PENG) traded up 11% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BitGuild PLAT (PLAT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Passive Income (PSI) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $116.77 or 0.00323322 BTC.

MM Token (MM) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.95 or 0.00008170 BTC.

MilliMeter (MM) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001758 BTC.

Junsonmingchncoin (JMC) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ExclusiveCoin Profile

ExclusiveCoin (CRYPTO:EXCL) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 12th, 2016. ExclusiveCoin’s total supply is 5,851,627 coins. The official website for ExclusiveCoin is exclusivecoin.pw . The Reddit community for ExclusiveCoin is /r/exclusivecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . ExclusiveCoin’s official Twitter account is @exclusivecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Exclusive coin is a pure Proof of Stake alternative cryptocurrency. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

ExclusiveCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ExclusiveCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ExclusiveCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ExclusiveCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for ExclusiveCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ExclusiveCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.