Exelixis Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NASDAQ:EXEL)

Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL) was the target of unusually large options trading on Monday. Stock traders acquired 2,662 put options on the stock. This is an increase of 2,064% compared to the typical volume of 123 put options.

In other Exelixis news, CMO Gisela Schwab sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.38, for a total transaction of $2,538,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Patrick J. Haley sold 7,665 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.03, for a total transaction of $191,854.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 403,028 shares of company stock valued at $9,719,574. Corporate insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EXEL. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Exelixis by 2.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 32,110,132 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $725,369,000 after purchasing an additional 722,558 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Exelixis by 17.9% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 20,734,338 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $468,389,000 after buying an additional 3,145,844 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Exelixis by 19.4% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,662,211 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $234,061,000 after buying an additional 1,894,999 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Exelixis by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,922,128 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $88,600,000 after buying an additional 101,180 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in Exelixis in the 4th quarter valued at $60,911,000. 82.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EXEL stock opened at $18.02 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.48. Exelixis has a 12 month low of $17.91 and a 12 month high of $27.35. The company has a market capitalization of $5.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 90.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.07.

Exelixis (NASDAQ:EXEL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.05. Exelixis had a net margin of 6.28% and a return on equity of 3.47%. The firm had revenue of $270.23 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $265.04 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.19 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Exelixis will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have weighed in on EXEL. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Exelixis from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Exelixis in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on Exelixis in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $47.00 price objective for the company. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on Exelixis from $33.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Exelixis in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.11.

Exelixis Company Profile

Exelixis, Inc, an oncology-focused biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of new medicines to treat cancers in the United States. The company's products include CABOMETYX tablets for the treatment of patients with advanced renal cell carcinoma who received prior anti-angiogenic therapy; and COMETRIQ capsules for the treatment of patients with progressive and metastatic medullary thyroid cancer.

