Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE) Shares Sold by LS Investment Advisors LLC

LS Investment Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE) by 37.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,648 shares of the online travel company’s stock after selling 979 shares during the period. LS Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Expedia Group were worth $284,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EXPE. Boston Partners increased its position in Expedia Group by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,144,345 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $151,511,000 after buying an additional 15,565 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in Expedia Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Expedia Group by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,591,892 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $210,767,000 after buying an additional 30,453 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in Expedia Group by 36.4% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 291,660 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $38,615,000 after buying an additional 77,900 shares during the period. Finally, Junson Asset Management Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Expedia Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $10,195,000. 92.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Expedia Group news, Director Susan C. Athey sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.20, for a total transaction of $50,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,153 shares in the company, valued at $702,687.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Eric M. Hart sold 53,907 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total value of $9,164,190.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 30,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,109,350. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 120,931 shares of company stock valued at $20,699,263 over the last 90 days. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Expedia Group stock opened at $163.55 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.72 and a beta of 1.76. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $171.55. Expedia Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $75.75 and a 52 week high of $187.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.15, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The online travel company reported ($2.02) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.86) by $0.84. The firm had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 billion. Expedia Group had a negative return on equity of 46.51% and a negative net margin of 44.59%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 43.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.83) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Expedia Group, Inc. will post -2.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on EXPE. UBS Group boosted their target price on Expedia Group from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. BTIG Research boosted their target price on Expedia Group from $180.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Truist boosted their target price on Expedia Group from $170.00 to $237.00 in a report on Monday, April 19th. Truist Securities boosted their target price on Expedia Group from $170.00 to $237.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price target on Expedia Group from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $169.83.

Expedia Group, Inc operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Retail, B2B, and trivago segments. Its brand portfolio include Brand Expedia, a full-service online travel brand with localized websites; Hotels.com for marketing and distributing lodging accommodations; Vrbo, an online marketplace for the alternative accommodations; Orbitz, Travelocity, and CheapTickets travel websites; ebookers, an online EMEA travel agent for travelers an array of travel options; Hotwire, which offers travel booking services; CarRentals.com, an online car rental booking service; Classic Vacations, a luxury travel specialist; and Expedia Cruise, a provider of advice for travelers booking cruises.

