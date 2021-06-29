Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.54 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR) will post earnings of $1.54 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Extra Space Storage’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.56 and the lowest is $1.53. Extra Space Storage posted earnings of $1.23 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 25.2%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Extra Space Storage will report full-year earnings of $6.11 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.02 to $6.16. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $6.33 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.77 to $6.52. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Extra Space Storage.

Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $358.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $305.78 million. Extra Space Storage had a net margin of 43.95% and a return on equity of 20.70%. The business’s revenue was up 25.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.24 EPS.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on EXR. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Extra Space Storage in a research note on Monday, June 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $189.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Extra Space Storage from $147.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Truist Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Extra Space Storage from $150.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Extra Space Storage from $152.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Extra Space Storage from $122.00 to $134.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $145.14.

Shares of Extra Space Storage stock traded down $0.96 on Tuesday, reaching $164.63. The company had a trading volume of 553,051 shares, compared to its average volume of 778,576. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $152.12. The stock has a market cap of $22.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.42, a PEG ratio of 4.92 and a beta of 0.17. Extra Space Storage has a 52-week low of $91.36 and a 52-week high of $170.04. The company has a current ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be issued a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. Extra Space Storage’s payout ratio is 75.76%.

In related news, SVP Grace Kunde sold 331 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.84, for a total value of $47,942.04. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 10,368 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,501,701.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Joseph D. Margolis sold 3,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.24, for a total transaction of $503,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 52,492 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,046,526.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 89,941 shares of company stock valued at $13,087,005. Company insiders own 2.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EXR. Swiss National Bank raised its position in Extra Space Storage by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 726,701 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $96,324,000 after buying an additional 11,400 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in Extra Space Storage by 13.6% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 11,548 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,531,000 after buying an additional 1,380 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in Extra Space Storage by 12.3% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 399,720 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $52,983,000 after buying an additional 43,841 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Extra Space Storage by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,102,258 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,001,802,000 after buying an additional 123,922 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in Extra Space Storage by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 135,626 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $15,713,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.18% of the company’s stock.

About Extra Space Storage

Extra Space Storage Inc, headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, is a self-administered and self-managed REIT and a member of the S&P 500. As of September 30, 2020, the Company owned and/or operated 1,906 self-storage stores in 40 states, Washington, DC and Puerto Rico. The Company's stores comprise approximately 1.4 million units and approximately 147.5 million square feet of rentable space.

