Extreme Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXTR) Shares Bought by Prudential Financial Inc.

Prudential Financial Inc. raised its holdings in Extreme Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXTR) by 16.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 377,337 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 54,536 shares during the quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. owned 0.30% of Extreme Networks worth $3,302,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in EXTR. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in Extreme Networks in the fourth quarter valued at $5,389,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Extreme Networks by 71.1% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,706,942 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $11,762,000 after buying an additional 709,036 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Extreme Networks by 54.8% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,104,061 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,607,000 after buying an additional 390,831 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Extreme Networks by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,612,593 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $121,351,000 after buying an additional 382,845 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Extreme Networks during the 4th quarter worth $2,409,000. 80.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of EXTR stock opened at $11.07 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $10.92. Extreme Networks, Inc. has a twelve month low of $3.73 and a twelve month high of $12.06. The firm has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -46.12 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.18.

Extreme Networks (NASDAQ:EXTR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The technology company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.03. Extreme Networks had a negative net margin of 3.13% and a positive return on equity of 71.36%. The firm had revenue of $253.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $244.72 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.09) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Extreme Networks, Inc. will post 0.28 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Charles Carinalli sold 14,317 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.87, for a total transaction of $155,625.79. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 365,071 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,968,321.77. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Edward Meyercord sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.87, for a total value of $221,750.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 595,174 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,279,193.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 264,317 shares of company stock valued at $2,929,126 in the last three months. 3.15% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

EXTR has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Extreme Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. B. Riley lifted their price target on Extreme Networks from $12.50 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.00.

Extreme Networks Profile

Extreme Networks, Inc provides software-driven networking solutions for enterprise, data center, and service provider customers worldwide. It designs, develops, and manufactures wired and wireless network infrastructure equipment; and develops software for network management, policy, analytics, security, and access controls.

