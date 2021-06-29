FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $10.750-$11.150 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $11.140. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.57 billion-$1.59 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.58 billion.FactSet Research Systems also updated its FY21 guidance to $10.75-11.15 EPS.

FDS traded up $0.33 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $337.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,834 shares, compared to its average volume of 226,989. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $330.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 3.20 and a current ratio of 3.20. The stock has a market cap of $12.77 billion, a PE ratio of 32.88, a PEG ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 0.79. FactSet Research Systems has a twelve month low of $294.21 and a twelve month high of $365.77.

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 29th. The business services provider reported $2.72 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.74 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $391.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $391.90 million. FactSet Research Systems had a net margin of 25.24% and a return on equity of 48.42%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.55 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that FactSet Research Systems will post 11.13 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 31st were issued a dividend of $0.82 per share. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.97%. This is an increase from FactSet Research Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 27th. FactSet Research Systems’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.17%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on FDS. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $263.00 to $276.00 and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $278.00 to $261.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a hold rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Sell and an average target price of $294.17.

In other FactSet Research Systems news, CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $334.90, for a total value of $837,250.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 6,397 shares in the company, valued at $2,142,355.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.74% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About FactSet Research Systems

FactSet Research Systems Inc provides integrated financial information and analytical applications to the investment and corporate communities in the Americas, EMEA, and the Asia Pacific. The company delivers insight and information through the workflow solutions of research, analytics and trading, content and technology solutions, and wealth.

