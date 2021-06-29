Fairfax Financial (TSE:FFH) Trading Down 1.1%

Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited (TSE:FFH) dropped 1.1% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as C$553.97 and last traded at C$554.27. Approximately 24,705 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 71% from the average daily volume of 85,991 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$560.16.

FFH has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Cormark raised their price target on Fairfax Financial from C$610.00 to C$675.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Fairfax Financial from C$500.00 to C$550.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. National Bank Financial raised their price target on Fairfax Financial to C$700.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Fairfax Financial from C$550.00 to C$600.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, National Bankshares increased their price objective on Fairfax Financial from C$625.00 to C$700.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$651.67.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.45, a current ratio of 2.43 and a quick ratio of 1.49. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$563.30. The stock has a market cap of C$14.44 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.60.

Fairfax Financial (TSE:FFH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported C$36.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$34.21 by C$2.40. The company had revenue of C$7.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$7.60 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited will post 49.5200053 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director F. Brian Bradstreet purchased 2,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$567.26 per share, for a total transaction of C$1,191,252.93. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 41,683 shares in the company, valued at C$23,645,236.13.

Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance and reinsurance, and investment management services in the United States, Canada, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through Insurance and Reinsurance, Run-off, and Non-Insurance Companies segments.

