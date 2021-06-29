Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) Shares Bought by Stifel Financial Corp

Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) by 6.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 990,615 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 60,704 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp owned about 0.17% of Fastenal worth $49,809,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of FAST. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fastenal by 8.9% during the first quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC now owns 1,496,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,250,000 after buying an additional 122,675 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fastenal by 143.5% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 88,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,443,000 after buying an additional 52,075 shares in the last quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG purchased a new stake in shares of Fastenal during the fourth quarter worth $2,028,000. Keystone Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Fastenal during the first quarter worth $201,000. Finally, Bradley Mark J. purchased a new stake in shares of Fastenal during the fourth quarter worth $3,643,000. Institutional investors own 76.82% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ FAST opened at $51.65 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $52.42. Fastenal has a 12 month low of $41.25 and a 12 month high of $54.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 3.95 and a quick ratio of 1.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.67 billion, a PE ratio of 34.21, a P/E/G ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 1.27.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 12th. The company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37. Fastenal had a net margin of 15.22% and a return on equity of 31.00%. The company had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.35 earnings per share. Fastenal’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Fastenal will post 1.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 26th were given a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 23rd. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.17%. Fastenal’s payout ratio is currently 75.17%.

FAST has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Fastenal from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $53.00 to $48.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Fastenal from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $54.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, April 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Fastenal from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.75.

About Fastenal

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, North America, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and related industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers, which are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

