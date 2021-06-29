Federated Hermes Inc. Acquires 19,363 Shares of Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL)

Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL) by 101.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 38,531 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,363 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in Toll Brothers were worth $2,186,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Toll Brothers by 23.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,448,759 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $876,407,000 after acquiring an additional 2,969,973 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Toll Brothers by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,882,225 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $106,779,000 after purchasing an additional 37,246 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Toll Brothers by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,411,088 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $80,051,000 after purchasing an additional 10,248 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Toll Brothers during the 4th quarter valued at $53,968,000. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Toll Brothers by 9.8% during the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,186,715 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $51,587,000 after purchasing an additional 105,723 shares in the last quarter. 88.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CFO Martin P. Connor sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.91, for a total transaction of $58,910.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 46,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,758,755.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Michael J. Grubb sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.16, for a total transaction of $36,096.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $100,587.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 31,600 shares of company stock valued at $1,961,226. Insiders own 10.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on TOL. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Toll Brothers from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Toll Brothers from $53.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. BTIG Research upgraded shares of Toll Brothers from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Toll Brothers from $60.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their target price on shares of Toll Brothers from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.47.

Toll Brothers stock opened at $58.20 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 5.42 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The company has a market capitalization of $7.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.79 and a beta of 1.56. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $61.43. Toll Brothers, Inc. has a twelve month low of $28.91 and a twelve month high of $68.88.

Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 24th. The construction company reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $1.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.80 billion. Toll Brothers had a net margin of 7.00% and a return on equity of 11.07%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.59 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Toll Brothers, Inc. will post 5.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 8th. Toll Brothers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.00%.

Toll Brothers Company Profile

Toll Brothers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, builds, markets, sells, and arranges finance for a range of detached and attached homes in luxury residential communities in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Traditional Home Building and Urban Infill. It also designs, builds, markets, and sells homes in urban infill markets through Toll Brothers City Living.

