Federated Hermes Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TCRR)

Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TCRR) by 81.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 112,795 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 50,535 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. owned approximately 0.30% of TCR2 Therapeutics worth $2,491,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TCRR. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in TCR2 Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $110,000. Swiss National Bank purchased a new position in TCR2 Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,398,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in TCR2 Therapeutics by 23.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,603,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,526,000 after buying an additional 496,950 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in TCR2 Therapeutics by 53.4% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 22,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $711,000 after buying an additional 8,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System purchased a new position in TCR2 Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.65% of the company’s stock.

Get TCR2 Therapeutics alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:TCRR opened at $17.38 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 32.60 and a quick ratio of 32.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $663.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.36 and a beta of 2.08. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $19.71. TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. has a 52-week low of $12.95 and a 52-week high of $35.86.

TCR2 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TCRR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.58) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.53) by ($0.05). Equities analysts predict that TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. will post -2.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on TCRR shares. SVB Leerink reduced their price target on shares of TCR2 Therapeutics from $41.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of TCR2 Therapeutics from $65.00 to $56.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of TCR2 Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of TCR2 Therapeutics from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of TCR2 Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.67.

TCR2 Therapeutics Company Profile

TCR2 Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage immunotherapy company, develops novel T cell receptor therapies for patients suffering from cancer. The company's lead product candidates include gavo-cel, a mono TCR Fusion Construct T cells (TRuC-T cells) targeting mesothelin positive solid tumors, which is in phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC), ovarian cancer, malignant pleural/peritoneal mesothelioma, and cholangiocarcinoma; and TC-110 a TRuC-T cell targeting CD19-positive B-Cell hematological malignancies, including adult acute lymphoblastic leukemia, DLBCL, follicular lymphoma, and other non-hodgkin lymphomas that is in phase I/II clinical trial.

Recommended Story: What is FinTech?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TCRR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TCRR).

Receive News & Ratings for TCR2 Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TCR2 Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.