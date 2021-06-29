Federated Hermes Inc. Has $2.72 Million Holdings in Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG)

Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG) by 13.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 34,268 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 4,000 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in Bunge were worth $2,716,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Bunge by 91.3% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 779,346 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $61,779,000 after buying an additional 371,921 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in shares of Bunge by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 198,480 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $15,734,000 after buying an additional 3,190 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Bunge by 45.2% in the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 149,587 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $11,858,000 after buying an additional 46,568 shares during the last quarter. Korea Investment CORP lifted its holdings in Bunge by 11.4% during the 1st quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 38,100 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,020,000 after purchasing an additional 3,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in Bunge by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 536,803 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $42,552,000 after purchasing an additional 9,400 shares during the last quarter. 81.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BG stock opened at $79.35 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The company has a market cap of $11.22 billion, a PE ratio of 5.45 and a beta of 0.69. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $85.76. Bunge Limited has a fifty-two week low of $38.00 and a fifty-two week high of $92.38.

Bunge (NYSE:BG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The basic materials company reported $3.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $1.58. The firm had revenue of $12.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.89 billion. Bunge had a return on equity of 35.47% and a net margin of 4.75%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 41.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.91 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Bunge Limited will post 7.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 19th will be given a dividend of $0.525 per share. This is a boost from Bunge’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 18th. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.65%. Bunge’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.10%.

In related news, Director Paul J. Fribourg sold 155,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.53, for a total value of $13,784,121.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,327 shares in the company, valued at $825,719.31. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Paul J. Fribourg sold 155,650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.04, for a total value of $13,859,076.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,327 shares in the company, valued at approximately $830,476.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

BG has been the subject of several research reports. Bank of America initiated coverage on Bunge in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $88.00 price target for the company. Barclays raised their price target on Bunge from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Bunge from $84.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Bunge from $72.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.17.

Bunge Profile

Bunge Limited operates as an agribusiness and food company worldwide. It operates through five segments: Agribusiness, Edible Oil Products, Milling Products, Fertilizer, and Sugar and Bioenergy. The Agribusiness segment purchases, stores, transports, processes, and sells agricultural commodities and commodity products, including oilseeds primarily soybeans, rapeseed, canola, and sunflower seeds, as well as grains primarily wheat and corn; and vegetable oils and protein meals.

