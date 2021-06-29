Federated Hermes Inc. Makes New $2.39 Million Investment in Townsquare Media, Inc. (NYSE:TSQ)

Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Townsquare Media, Inc. (NYSE:TSQ) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 222,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,390,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Townsquare Media by 27.0% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 60,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $651,000 after purchasing an additional 12,892 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in shares of Townsquare Media by 14.0% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 56,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $601,000 after purchasing an additional 6,862 shares during the last quarter. Beck Mack & Oliver LLC grew its position in shares of Townsquare Media by 306.8% in the first quarter. Beck Mack & Oliver LLC now owns 107,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,152,000 after purchasing an additional 81,000 shares during the last quarter. EAM Investors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Townsquare Media in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,273,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Townsquare Media in the first quarter valued at approximately $3,325,000. 51.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:TSQ opened at $12.49 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $203.91 million, a P/E ratio of -7.66 and a beta of 1.83. Townsquare Media, Inc. has a 1 year low of $4.26 and a 1 year high of $14.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.89. The business’s 50 day moving average is $12.30.

Townsquare Media (NYSE:TSQ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $88.76 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $88.12 million. Townsquare Media had a positive return on equity of 6.38% and a negative net margin of 7.74%. Sell-side analysts predict that Townsquare Media, Inc. will post 1.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Townsquare Media from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th.

About Townsquare Media

Townsquare Media, Inc operates as a radio, digital media, entertainment, and digital marketing solutions company in small and mid-sized markets. It operates through Advertising, Townsquare Interactive, and Live Events segments. The company provides advertising and marketing solutions to advertisers and businesses through its radio stations, Websites, radio stations' online streams, and mobile applications; and digital advertising services, as well as operates Townsquare Ignite, a digital programmatic advertising platform.

