Federated Hermes Inc. Raises Stake in First Commonwealth Financial Co. (NYSE:FCF)

Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in shares of First Commonwealth Financial Co. (NYSE:FCF) by 23.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 182,470 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 34,720 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in First Commonwealth Financial were worth $2,621,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of FCF. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Commonwealth Financial by 204.2% during the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,844 shares of the bank’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,909 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Commonwealth Financial during the 4th quarter worth about $63,000. Valley Brook Capital Group purchased a new stake in shares of First Commonwealth Financial during the 4th quarter worth about $132,000. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in First Commonwealth Financial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $148,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in First Commonwealth Financial in the 1st quarter worth approximately $158,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.40% of the company’s stock.

Get First Commonwealth Financial alerts:

Shares of FCF opened at $14.12 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.80. First Commonwealth Financial Co. has a 52-week low of $7.14 and a 52-week high of $15.69. The firm has a market cap of $1.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.61 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90.

First Commonwealth Financial (NYSE:FCF) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The bank reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.12. First Commonwealth Financial had a return on equity of 10.56% and a net margin of 27.23%. The company had revenue of $96.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $95.98 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.05 EPS. First Commonwealth Financial’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that First Commonwealth Financial Co. will post 1.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 7th were given a $0.115 dividend. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.26%. This is a positive change from First Commonwealth Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 6th. First Commonwealth Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 56.79%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded First Commonwealth Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, April 30th. Stephens assumed coverage on First Commonwealth Financial in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $16.50 price target for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.42.

In related news, EVP Norman J. Montgomery sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.22, for a total transaction of $304,400.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 56,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $854,405.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.68% of the company’s stock.

First Commonwealth Financial Company Profile

First Commonwealth Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides various consumer and commercial banking services to individuals, and small and mid-sized businesses in the United States. Its consumer services include personal checking accounts, interest-earning checking accounts, savings and health savings accounts, insured money market accounts, debit cards, investment certificates, fixed and variable rate certificates of deposit, mortgage loans, secured and unsecured installment loans, construction and real estate loans, safe deposit facilities, credit cards, credit lines with overdraft checking protection, IRA accounts, and automated teller machine (atm) services, as well as internet, mobile, and telephone banking services.

Further Reading: Monthly Dividend Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FCF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Commonwealth Financial Co. (NYSE:FCF).

Receive News & Ratings for First Commonwealth Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Commonwealth Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.