Federated Hermes Inc. Sells 10,677 Shares of FibroGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:FGEN)

Federated Hermes Inc. trimmed its position in shares of FibroGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:FGEN) by 13.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 66,509 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 10,677 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. owned about 0.07% of FibroGen worth $2,309,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of FibroGen by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,130 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $413,000 after acquiring an additional 501 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC raised its stake in shares of FibroGen by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 13,161 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $488,000 after acquiring an additional 527 shares during the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA raised its stake in shares of FibroGen by 11.2% during the fourth quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 7,460 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $276,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of FibroGen by 0.7% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 122,990 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,269,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moody Aldrich Partners LLC increased its position in shares of FibroGen by 1.5% during the first quarter. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC now owns 56,389 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,957,000 after buying an additional 825 shares during the period. 77.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get FibroGen alerts:

In other news, CFO Pat Cotroneo sold 4,053 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.62, for a total transaction of $103,837.86. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 276,677 shares in the company, valued at $7,088,464.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 3.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FGEN opened at $27.64 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.55 billion, a PE ratio of -13.68 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 3.72, a quick ratio of 3.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. FibroGen, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $18.12 and a fifty-two week high of $57.21. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.77.

FibroGen (NASDAQ:FGEN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.78) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.90) by $0.12. The business had revenue of $38.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $59.48 million. FibroGen had a negative net margin of 95.98% and a negative return on equity of 42.54%. The business’s revenue was up 57.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.89) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that FibroGen, Inc. will post -1.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on FGEN shares. Bank of America upgraded shares of FibroGen from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of FibroGen from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of FibroGen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Raymond James reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of FibroGen in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, SVB Leerink reduced their price target on shares of FibroGen from $64.00 to $56.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.67.

FibroGen Profile

FibroGen, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes therapeutics to treat serious unmet medical needs. The company is developing Roxadustat, an oral small molecule inhibitor of hypoxia inducible factor prolyl hydroxylases that is in Phase III clinical development for the treatment of anemia in chronic kidney disease in the United States and Europe; and in Phase II/III development in China for anemia associated with myelodysplastic syndromes.

Featured Article: Cost of Capital

Receive News & Ratings for FibroGen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FibroGen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.