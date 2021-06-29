Federated Hermes Inc. Sells 64,564 Shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLS)

Federated Hermes Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLS) by 55.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 52,666 shares of the company’s stock after selling 64,564 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in Apellis Pharmaceuticals were worth $2,260,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of APLS. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 8,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $504,000 after acquiring an additional 365 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC bought a new position in Apellis Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth about $235,000. FIL Ltd raised its stake in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 146.8% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 319,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,256,000 after buying an additional 189,835 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 14.0% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 62,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,586,000 after buying an additional 7,685 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC raised its stake in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 27.9% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 24,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,430,000 after buying an additional 5,446 shares in the last quarter. 80.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Apellis Pharmaceuticals alerts:

APLS has been the subject of a number of research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, April 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $130.00 price target for the company. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $64.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $65.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, May 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $82.00 price objective on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $123.40.

In related news, insider Pascal Deschatelets sold 6,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.13, for a total transaction of $288,312.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 871,337 shares in the company, valued at $40,194,775.81. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, SVP Mark Jeffrey Delong sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.96, for a total transaction of $259,840.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 13,490 shares in the company, valued at approximately $876,310.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 186,778 shares of company stock worth $9,974,158. Corporate insiders own 9.50% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:APLS opened at $63.97 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $53.25. Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $25.49 and a 52 week high of $66.07. The company has a current ratio of 9.25, a quick ratio of 9.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.15 billion, a PE ratio of -13.47 and a beta of 1.48.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:APLS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported ($2.32) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.69) by ($0.63). On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -6.93 EPS for the current year.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapeutic compounds through the inhibition of the complement system for autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. Its lead product candidate is pegcetacoplan that is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of geographic atrophy in age-related macular degeneration and paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria (PNH) diseases; cold agglutinin disease; C3 glomerulopathy; and other glomerular diseases, such as IgA nephropathy, primary membranous nephropathy, and lupus nephritis.

Recommended Story: Mutual funds are not immune from market timing



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APLS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLS).

Receive News & Ratings for Apellis Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apellis Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.