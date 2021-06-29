Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) Shares Acquired by Proquility Private Wealth Partners LLC

Proquility Private Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) by 1.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 85,265 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 889 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp accounts for about 1.3% of Proquility Private Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Proquility Private Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp were worth $3,193,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 23.4% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 18,570 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $695,000 after acquiring an additional 3,519 shares during the last quarter. Intrust Bank NA purchased a new position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in the first quarter valued at approximately $230,000. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group boosted its stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 5.7% in the first quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 11,509 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $433,000 after purchasing an additional 618 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 254.1% in the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,028,942 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,533,000 after purchasing an additional 738,367 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Advisors Inc. OK boosted its stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 1,066.7% in the first quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 539,872 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $20,218,000 after purchasing an additional 493,597 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on FITB. TheStreet upgraded shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $44.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $39.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $28.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $37.93.

In other Fifth Third Bancorp news, EVP Howard Hammond sold 1,732 shares of Fifth Third Bancorp stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.29, for a total transaction of $71,514.28. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 51,592 shares in the company, valued at $2,130,233.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, EVP Kristine R. Garrett sold 3,700 shares of Fifth Third Bancorp stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.10, for a total transaction of $144,670.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 53,403 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,088,057.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 175,579 shares of company stock worth $7,032,580. 0.66% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of FITB traded down $0.44 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $38.24. The stock had a trading volume of 153,055 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,714,583. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.12, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.57. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $40.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.91. Fifth Third Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $17.28 and a fifty-two week high of $43.06.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.24. Fifth Third Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.84% and a net margin of 25.12%. The company had revenue of $1.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.90 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.04 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 3.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. Fifth Third Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 50.00%.

About Fifth Third Bancorp

Fifth Third Bancorp is a diversified financial services company headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio, and the indirect parent company of Fifth Third Bank, National Association, a federally chartered institution. As of March 31, 2021, the Company had $207 billion in assets and operates 1,098 full-service Banking Centers, and 2,383 Fifth Third branded ATMs in Ohio, Kentucky, Indiana, Michigan, Illinois, Florida, Tennessee, West Virginia, Georgia, North Carolina and South Carolina.

