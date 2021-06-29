Financial Analysis: Kelly Services (NASDAQ:KELYA) & Volt Information Sciences (OTCMKTS:VOLT)

Kelly Services (NASDAQ:KELYA) and Volt Information Sciences (OTCMKTS:VOLT) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, dividends, profitability, valuation, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and earnings.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

69.1% of Kelly Services shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 25.1% of Volt Information Sciences shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.9% of Kelly Services shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 8.6% of Volt Information Sciences shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Kelly Services and Volt Information Sciences, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Kelly Services 0 0 2 0 3.00 Volt Information Sciences 0 0 0 0 N/A

Kelly Services currently has a consensus target price of $28.00, suggesting a potential upside of 16.09%. Volt Information Sciences has a consensus target price of $5.00, suggesting a potential upside of 6.61%. Given Kelly Services’ higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Kelly Services is more favorable than Volt Information Sciences.

Volatility and Risk

Kelly Services has a beta of 1.3, meaning that its stock price is 30% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Volt Information Sciences has a beta of 2.45, meaning that its stock price is 145% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Kelly Services and Volt Information Sciences’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Kelly Services 2.39% 4.52% 2.16% Volt Information Sciences -2.14% 4.79% 0.61%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Kelly Services and Volt Information Sciences’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Kelly Services $4.52 billion 0.21 -$72.00 million $1.44 16.75 Volt Information Sciences $822.05 million 0.12 -$33.59 million ($0.65) -7.22

Volt Information Sciences has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Kelly Services. Volt Information Sciences is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Kelly Services, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Kelly Services beats Volt Information Sciences on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Kelly Services

Kelly Services, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides workforce solutions to various industries. The company operates through five segments: Professional & Industrial; Science, Engineering & Technology; Education; Outsourcing & Consulting; and International. The Professional & Industrial segment delivers staffing in the areas of office, professional, light industrial, and contact center specialties. The Science, Engineering & Technology segment offers staffing in the areas of science and clinical research, engineering, information technology, and telecommunications specialties. The Education segment provides staffing and executive search services to the K-12, early childhood, and higher education markets. The Outsourcing & Consulting segment offers recruitment process outsourcing, payroll process outsourcing, and talent advisory services, as well as managed services. The International segment provides staffing and direct-hire services in Europe and Mexico. The company serves customers in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Puerto Rico, France, Switzerland, Portugal, Russia, the United Kingdom, Italy, Germany, Ireland, rest of Europe, and the Asia-Pacific region. Kelly Services, Inc. was founded in 1946 and is headquartered in Troy, Michigan.

About Volt Information Sciences

Volt Information Sciences, Inc. provides traditional time, materials-based, and project-based staffing services in the United States, Europe, Canada, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through North American Staffing, International Staffing, and North American MSP segments. It provides contingent staffing, direct placement, personnel recruitment, staffing management, and other employment services; and managed service programs consisting of managing the procurement, on-boarding of contingent workers, and specialized solutions, such as managing suppliers, sourcing and recruiting support, statement of work management, supplier performance measurement, optimization and analysis, benchmarking of spend demographics and market rate analysis, consolidated customer billing, and supplier payment management solutions. The company also offers call center and payroll services; recruitment process outsourcing; and customized talent and supplier management solutions, as well as act as a subcontractor or associate vendor to other national providers in their MSPs. It serves multinational, national, and local customers in various industries, including aerospace, automotive, banking and finance, consumer electronics, information technology, insurance, life science, manufacturing, media and entertainment, pharmaceutical, software, telecommunication, transportation, and utilities. The company was founded in 1950 and is headquartered in Orange, California.

