Financial Comparison: Global Arena (OTCMKTS:GAHC) vs. Futu (NASDAQ:FUTU)

Global Arena (OTCMKTS:GAHC) and Futu (NASDAQ:FUTU) are both finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, dividends, profitability, earnings, valuation and risk.

Volatility and Risk

Global Arena has a beta of 2.81, indicating that its stock price is 181% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Futu has a beta of 1.28, indicating that its stock price is 28% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Global Arena 0 0 0 0 N/A Futu 0 1 5 0 2.83

Futu has a consensus price target of $219.16, suggesting a potential upside of 23.09%. Given Futu’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Futu is more favorable than Global Arena.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

15.8% of Futu shares are held by institutional investors. 0.3% of Global Arena shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Global Arena and Futu’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Global Arena $640,000.00 9.29 -$1.72 million N/A N/A Futu $427.02 million 60.56 $170.96 million $1.31 135.92

Futu has higher revenue and earnings than Global Arena.

Profitability

This table compares Global Arena and Futu’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Global Arena -193.46% N/A -237.60% Futu 46.42% 26.29% 2.54%

Summary

Futu beats Global Arena on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Global Arena Company Profile

Global Arena Holding Inc., through its subsidiary, Global Election Services, Inc., provides technology-enabled paper absentee/mail ballot and online election services in the United States. The company offers voter authentication and registration software, which authenticates and registers voting member in a data look-up system; and scanning and tabulation software, an advanced OMR/OCR/Barcode scanning and tabulation software, as well as an online voting platform. It provides its services to craft and trade organizations, labor unions, political parties, co-operatives and housing organizations, associations and professional societies, universities, and political organizations. Global Arena Holding Inc. is based in New York, New York.

Futu Company Profile

Futu Holdings Limited operates an online brokerage and wealth management platform in Hong Kong and internationally. The company provides trading, clearing, and settlement services; margin financing and securities lending services; and stock yield enhancement program. It also offers online wealth management services under the Futu Money Plus brand, which gives access to mutual funds, private funds, and bonds; market data and information services; and NiuNiu Community, which serves as an open forum for users and clients to share insights, ask questions, and exchange ideas. In addition, the company provides initial public offering subscription and employee share option plan solution services to corporate clients under the Futu I&E brand; and services, including trade execution, as well as margin financing and securities lending, which allow its clients to trade securities, such as stocks, ETFs, warrants, options and futures, across different markets. Futu Holdings Limited was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Hong Kong, Hong Kong.

