Financial Survey: Axonics (NASDAQ:AXNX) and Repro Med Systems (NASDAQ:KRMD)

Repro Med Systems (NASDAQ:KRMD) and Axonics (NASDAQ:AXNX) are both medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings, risk and institutional ownership.

Risk & Volatility

Repro Med Systems has a beta of 0.47, meaning that its stock price is 53% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Axonics has a beta of 0.07, meaning that its stock price is 93% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Repro Med Systems and Axonics, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Repro Med Systems 0 2 1 0 2.33 Axonics 0 0 6 0 3.00

Repro Med Systems presently has a consensus price target of $8.17, indicating a potential upside of 82.29%. Axonics has a consensus price target of $66.50, indicating a potential upside of 2.77%. Given Repro Med Systems’ higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Repro Med Systems is more favorable than Axonics.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Repro Med Systems and Axonics’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Repro Med Systems $24.18 million 8.24 -$1.21 million $0.02 224.00 Axonics $111.54 million 24.31 -$54.92 million ($1.48) -43.72

Repro Med Systems has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Axonics. Axonics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Repro Med Systems, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Repro Med Systems and Axonics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Repro Med Systems -12.62% 1.52% 1.32% Axonics -52.60% -19.35% -15.77%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

58.7% of Repro Med Systems shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 89.0% of Axonics shares are owned by institutional investors. 35.0% of Repro Med Systems shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 2.6% of Axonics shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Repro Med Systems beats Axonics on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

Repro Med Systems Company Profile

Repro Med Systems, Inc., doing business as KORU Medical Systems, designs, manufactures, and markets portable medical devices primarily for the ambulatory infusion market in the United States and internationally. The company offers mechanical infusion product comprising the FREEDOM infusion systems that include the FREEDOM60 syringe driver, the FreedomEdge syringe driver, HIgH-Flo subcutaneous safety needle sets, and precision flow rate tubing. It also provides education and training materials to clinicians, patients, and patient advocates. The company sells its products through direct sales and medical device distributors, as well as online. Repro Med Systems, Inc. was incorporated in 1980 and is headquartered in Chester, New York.

Axonics Company Profile

Axonics, Inc., a medical technology company, engages in the development and commercialization of sacral neuromodulation (SNM) systems. The company's SNM systems are used to treat patients with overactive bladder, including urinary urge incontinence and urinary urgency frequency, as well as fecal incontinence and non-obstructive urinary retention. Its proprietary rechargeable SNM System (r-SNM) delivers mild electrical pulses to the targeted sacral nerve to restore normal communication to and from the brain to reduce the symptoms of bladder and bowel dysfunction. The company also offers Bulkamid, a urethral bulking agent to treat female stress urinary incontinence. It sells its products through a direct salesforce and distributors in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, France, Nordic countries, and internationally. The company was formerly known as Axonics Modulation Technologies, Inc. and changed its name to Axonics, Inc. in March 2021. Axonics, Inc. was incorporated in 2012 and is headquartered in Irvine, California.

