Finbar Group Limited (ASX:FRI) Insider Buys A$1,260,331.80 in Stock

Finbar Group Limited (ASX:FRI) insider Ken Yew (Ronald) Chan acquired 1,500,395 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of A$0.84 ($0.60) per share, for a total transaction of A$1,260,331.80 ($900,237.00).

Ken Yew (Ronald) Chan also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, June 7th, Ken Yew (Ronald) Chan purchased 7,400 shares of Finbar Group stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of A$0.83 ($0.59) per share, with a total value of A$6,105.00 ($4,360.71).

The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.15.

Finbar Group Limited, through its subsidiaries, develops and invests in properties in Australia. It develops medium to high density residential buildings and commercial properties, as well as rents its properties in Western Australia. The company was incorporated in 1984 and is based in East Perth, Australia.

