First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP) Stock Holdings Lifted by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP) by 6.7% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 6,138,348 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 387,601 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in First BanCorp. were worth $69,118,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of FBP. Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new position in First BanCorp. in the fourth quarter valued at about $53,000. Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of First BanCorp. during the 4th quarter worth about $91,000. Jefferies Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of First BanCorp. during the 4th quarter worth about $110,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of First BanCorp. by 32.2% during the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 15,279 shares of the bank’s stock worth $141,000 after acquiring an additional 3,723 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Navellier & Associates Inc bought a new stake in shares of First BanCorp. during the 1st quarter worth about $164,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:FBP opened at $12.10 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.52. First BanCorp. has a twelve month low of $4.94 and a twelve month high of $13.25. The company has a market cap of $2.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.58 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.78.

First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The bank reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.07. First BanCorp. had a return on equity of 7.73% and a net margin of 19.08%. The firm had revenue of $207.22 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $206.49 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.03) EPS. On average, research analysts predict that First BanCorp. will post 1.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 26th were paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 25th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.31%. First BanCorp.’s payout ratio is 63.64%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on FBP shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded First BanCorp. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Citigroup upped their price target on First BanCorp. from $10.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price target on First BanCorp. from $10.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th.

In other news, Director John A. Heffern purchased 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $12.54 per share, with a total value of $31,350.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 73,843 shares in the company, valued at approximately $925,991.22. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Aurelio Aleman sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.99, for a total value of $519,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,201,065 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,601,834.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 190,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,431,400. 2.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

First BanCorp. operates as the bank holding company for FirstBank Puerto Rico that provides a range of financial products and services to retail, commercial, and institutional clients. The company operates in six segments: Commercial and Corporate Banking, Mortgage Banking, Consumer (Retail) Banking, Treasury and Investments, United States Operations, and Virgin Islands Operations.

