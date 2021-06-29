First Capital Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:FCXXF) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

First Capital Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:FCXXF) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the five brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $19.70.

FCXXF has been the topic of a number of research reports. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of First Capital Real Estate Investment Trust from $15.25 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on shares of First Capital Real Estate Investment Trust from $18.65 to $19.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. CIBC lifted their price target on shares of First Capital Real Estate Investment Trust from $18.50 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of First Capital Real Estate Investment Trust from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of First Capital Real Estate Investment Trust from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th.

Shares of OTCMKTS FCXXF remained flat at $$14.64 during midday trading on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $14.48. First Capital Real Estate Investment Trust has a 12 month low of $9.26 and a 12 month high of $15.06.

First Capital is a leading developer, owner and manager of mixed-use real estate located in Canada's most densely populated cities. First Capital's focus is on creating thriving urban neighbourhoods to generate value for businesses, residents, communities and our investors.

