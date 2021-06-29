First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIBK) Stock Position Trimmed by Federated Hermes Inc.

Federated Hermes Inc. cut its position in First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIBK) by 23.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 61,429 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 18,812 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. owned about 0.10% of First Interstate BancSystem worth $2,828,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. CAPROCK Group Inc. acquired a new position in First Interstate BancSystem during the 1st quarter valued at about $201,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in First Interstate BancSystem during the 1st quarter valued at about $220,000. Washington Trust Bank acquired a new position in First Interstate BancSystem during the 1st quarter valued at about $229,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in First Interstate BancSystem during the 1st quarter valued at about $332,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in First Interstate BancSystem during the 4th quarter valued at about $339,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FIBK opened at $42.53 on Tuesday. First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. has a one year low of $27.14 and a one year high of $51.24. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $46.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.65 billion, a PE ratio of 14.52 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.74.

First Interstate BancSystem (NASDAQ:FIBK) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.11. First Interstate BancSystem had a net margin of 27.23% and a return on equity of 9.32%. The company had revenue of $158.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $160.27 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. will post 2.97 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 21st. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 11th were issued a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 10th. First Interstate BancSystem’s dividend payout ratio is currently 64.82%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on FIBK. Janney Montgomery Scott reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $46.00 price objective on shares of First Interstate BancSystem in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of First Interstate BancSystem from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of First Interstate BancSystem in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.00.

First Interstate BancSystem, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Interstate Bank that provides range of banking products and services in the United States. It offers deposit products that include checking, savings, time, and demand deposits; and repurchase agreements primarily for commercial and municipal depositors.

