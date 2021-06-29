First Mercantile Trust Co. Boosts Holdings in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV)

First Mercantile Trust Co. increased its position in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) by 7.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,485 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 502 shares during the quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co.’s holdings in Veeva Systems were worth $1,956,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Dohj LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Veeva Systems by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Dohj LLC now owns 929 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $269,000 after buying an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. PFG Advisors increased its position in shares of Veeva Systems by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 840 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $219,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Veeva Systems by 53.9% during the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 117 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Corp increased its holdings in Veeva Systems by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Corp now owns 1,040 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $283,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sandbox Financial Partners LLC increased its holdings in Veeva Systems by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Sandbox Financial Partners LLC now owns 1,016 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $270,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. 77.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of VEEV traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $318.73. 8,378 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 880,618. Veeva Systems Inc. has a 1-year low of $228.81 and a 1-year high of $325.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 125.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.98 and a beta of 0.74. The company’s 50-day moving average is $280.31.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 26th. The technology company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.13. Veeva Systems had a return on equity of 16.40% and a net margin of 26.19%. The firm had revenue of $433.57 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $410.07 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.66 earnings per share. Veeva Systems’s quarterly revenue was up 28.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Veeva Systems Inc. will post 2.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CMO Eleni Nitsa Zuppas sold 425 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $301.06, for a total value of $127,950.50. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 9,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,752,892.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Frederic Lequient sold 320 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.98, for a total transaction of $85,113.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 862 shares in the company, valued at $229,274.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 16,297 shares of company stock valued at $4,535,854 over the last 90 days. 13.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Veeva Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $277.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Veeva Systems from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on Veeva Systems from $327.00 to $336.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. UBS Group raised Veeva Systems from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $245.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on Veeva Systems from $310.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Veeva Systems has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $314.18.

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. The company offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of software, data, and analytics solutions, which include Veeva customer relationship management (CRM) and Veeva Medical CRM, Veeva CLM, Veeva CRM Approved Email, Veeva CRM Engage, Veeva Align, Veeva CRM Events Management, Veeva Nitro, Veeva Andi, Veeva OpenData, Veeva Link, Veeva Network Customer Master, Veeva Crossix, Veeva Data Cloud, and MyVeeva for Doctors; and Veeva Vault, a cloud-based enterprise content and data management applications for managing commercial functions, including sales and marketing, and medical content and communications, as well as research and development functions, such as clinical, regulatory, quality, and safety.

