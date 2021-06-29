First Mercantile Trust Co. Decreases Stake in iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (BATS:USHY)

First Mercantile Trust Co. reduced its stake in iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (BATS:USHY) by 9.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 165,917 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,286 shares during the quarter. iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF comprises about 0.8% of First Mercantile Trust Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. First Mercantile Trust Co.’s holdings in iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF were worth $6,834,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 26.6% in the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 59,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,472,000 after buying an additional 12,585 shares during the period. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $257,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,597,000. Fure Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 592.6% during the 1st quarter. Fure Financial Corp now owns 838 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 717 shares during the period. Finally, Community Bank N.A. lifted its position in shares of iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 479.7% during the 1st quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 72,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,995,000 after buying an additional 60,180 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BATS:USHY traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $41.67. 1,374,190 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.30.

