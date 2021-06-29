First Mercantile Trust Co. Has $3.57 Million Stock Position in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

First Mercantile Trust Co. lowered its stake in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) by 8.5% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 26,863 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 2,501 shares during the quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co.’s holdings in NIKE were worth $3,569,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Oder Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NIKE in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Eukles Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of NIKE in the first quarter worth about $33,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory acquired a new stake in shares of NIKE in the first quarter worth about $40,000. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in shares of NIKE in the fourth quarter worth about $52,000. Finally, Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd lifted its position in shares of NIKE by 128.4% in the first quarter. Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd now owns 370 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. 64.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NKE traded up $3.80 on Tuesday, hitting $156.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 477,421 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,754,613. The firm has a market capitalization of $246.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.80, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a quick ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. NIKE, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $93.70 and a fifty-two week high of $154.59. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $133.82.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, June 23rd. The footwear maker reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.42. The business had revenue of $12.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.02 billion. NIKE had a return on equity of 54.04% and a net margin of 12.86%. NIKE’s revenue was up 94.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.51) EPS. On average, research analysts predict that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.275 per share. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 28th. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio is 30.90%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price target on NIKE from $160.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Friday. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on NIKE from $170.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on NIKE from $161.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Pivotal Research lifted their price objective on NIKE from $167.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on NIKE from $192.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twenty-eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $171.88.

In other NIKE news, CAO Hilary K. Krane sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.54, for a total transaction of $2,003,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Peter B. Henry sold 3,388 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.03, for a total value of $430,377.64. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,282 shares in the company, valued at approximately $289,882.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 41,727 shares of company stock worth $5,542,232. Company insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

NIKE Company Profile

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories, including running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, golf, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, walking, wrestling, and other outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

