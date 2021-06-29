First Mercantile Trust Co. Has $52.40 Million Stock Position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM)

First Mercantile Trust Co. lessened its holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM) by 7.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 704,022 shares of the company’s stock after selling 55,815 shares during the quarter. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF makes up approximately 6.0% of First Mercantile Trust Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. First Mercantile Trust Co. owned 0.58% of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF worth $52,401,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Logan Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Aptus Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 39.0% in the first quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 203 shares during the period.

Shares of SCHM stock traded down $0.49 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $78.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 187,612 shares, compared to its average volume of 329,035. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $77.72. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $50.82 and a 52 week high of $79.58.

