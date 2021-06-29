First Mercantile Trust Co. Lowers Position in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VMBS)

First Mercantile Trust Co. trimmed its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VMBS) by 10.6% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 456,077 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 54,265 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares accounts for about 2.8% of First Mercantile Trust Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest position. First Mercantile Trust Co.’s holdings in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $24,340,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 9.0% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,190,318 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $917,447,000 after buying an additional 1,416,286 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 8.5% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,865,418 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $473,148,000 after buying an additional 694,098 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,509,681 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $406,049,000 after buying an additional 315,665 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 7.1% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,739,660 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $306,326,000 after buying an additional 378,885 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 4,359,992 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $235,745,000 after purchasing an additional 171,351 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VMBS traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $53.35. The company had a trading volume of 30,574 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,376,135. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $53.46. Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1-year low of $53.18 and a 1-year high of $54.52.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 4th were given a dividend of $0.026 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 3rd. This represents a $0.31 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.58%.

About Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares

Vanguard Mortgage Backed Securities ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted, mortgage-backed securities index. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Float Adjusted Index (the Index).

