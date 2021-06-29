First Mercantile Trust Co. Lowers Stock Holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR)

First Mercantile Trust Co. trimmed its position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) by 5.5% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 33,580 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 1,973 shares during the period. First Mercantile Trust Co.’s holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. were worth $1,640,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 282,660 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $13,808,000 after acquiring an additional 20,566 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 21.6% in the 1st quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,285,875 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $62,815,000 after buying an additional 228,080 shares during the period. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. in the 1st quarter valued at about $254,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 767,121 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $37,474,000 after buying an additional 10,560 shares during the period. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 37.2% in the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 9,379 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $458,000 after buying an additional 2,541 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.09% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on KKR. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on KKR & Co. Inc. from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on KKR & Co. Inc. from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded KKR & Co. Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $66.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on KKR & Co. Inc. from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on KKR & Co. Inc. from $69.00 to $71.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $56.45.

Shares of NYSE KKR traded down $0.15 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $60.37. 33,087 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,769,707. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a current ratio of 0.09. KKR & Co. Inc. has a twelve month low of $29.24 and a twelve month high of $61.05. The company has a market cap of $35.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.41, a PEG ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.41. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $56.18.

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The asset manager reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $493.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $609.55 million. KKR & Co. Inc. had a return on equity of 4.35% and a net margin of 58.79%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.42 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that KKR & Co. Inc. will post 3.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 17th were given a dividend of $0.145 per share. This is a positive change from KKR & Co. Inc.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 14th. This represents a $0.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.96%. KKR & Co. Inc.’s payout ratio is 32.58%.

In related news, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. bought 11,433 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $26.24 per share, with a total value of $300,001.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, General Counsel David Sorkin sold 12,546 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.50, for a total value of $733,941.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 39.34% of the company’s stock.

About KKR & Co. Inc.

KKR & Co Inc is a private equity and real estate investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It specializes in acquisitions, leveraged buyouts, management buyouts, credit special situations, growth equity, mature, mezzanine, distressed, turnaround, lower middle market and middle market investments.

