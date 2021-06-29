First Mercantile Trust Co. Purchases 250 Shares of Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z)

First Mercantile Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z) by 1.4% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 18,470 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co.’s holdings in Zillow Group were worth $2,395,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of Z. TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Zillow Group by 23.9% during the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 31,861 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,130,000 after purchasing an additional 6,155 shares in the last quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC boosted its position in Zillow Group by 20.5% during the first quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC now owns 20,168 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,615,000 after purchasing an additional 3,425 shares in the last quarter. Harspring Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Zillow Group during the first quarter valued at about $10,280,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in Zillow Group by 4.9% during the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 459,244 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $59,536,000 after purchasing an additional 21,455 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Employees Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in Zillow Group during the first quarter valued at about $6,482,000. 78.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, COO Jeremy Wacksman sold 987 shares of Zillow Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.60, for a total transaction of $105,214.20. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 28,093 shares in the company, valued at $2,994,713.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CMO Aimee Johnson sold 2,031 shares of Zillow Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.50, for a total value of $216,301.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 58,965 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,279,772.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 74,643 shares of company stock worth $8,826,071 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 14.63% of the company’s stock.

Z stock traded down $2.47 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $121.71. 47,909 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,485,869. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $117.38. The company has a current ratio of 6.16, a quick ratio of 5.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 776.17 and a beta of 1.19. Zillow Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $54.31 and a 1 year high of $208.11.

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:Z) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.01). Zillow Group had a net margin of 1.55% and a return on equity of 1.41%. The business had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on Z. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Zillow Group from $225.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on Zillow Group in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Zillow Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $158.25.

About Zillow Group

Zillow Group, Inc, a digital real estate company, operates real estate brands on mobile applications and websites in the United States. It operates through three segments: Homes; Internet, Media & Technology; and Mortgages. The company's mobile applications and websites offer various real estate transactions and related services, including buying, selling, renting, and financing services for residential real estate properties; purchase and sell homes; offer title and escrow services, title insurance products and services, and mortgage loans.

