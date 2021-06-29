First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR) Raised to B- at TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR) from a c rating to a b- rating in a research note released on Friday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the company. Robert W. Baird reiterated a buy rating on shares of First Solar in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on First Solar from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on First Solar from $81.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded First Solar from a neutral rating to a buy rating and boosted their price target for the company from $88.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Stephens began coverage on First Solar in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. They set an overweight rating and a $102.00 price target on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $96.11.

Shares of NASDAQ:FSLR opened at $92.71 on Friday. First Solar has a fifty-two week low of $48.30 and a fifty-two week high of $112.50. The business has a 50-day moving average of $78.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.86 billion, a PE ratio of 19.15 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a quick ratio of 3.86, a current ratio of 4.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The solar cell manufacturer reported $1.96 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.96. The business had revenue of $803.37 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $694.80 million. First Solar had a return on equity of 9.48% and a net margin of 17.34%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.85 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that First Solar will post 4.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Georges Antoun sold 3,007 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.32, for a total value of $238,515.24. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 31,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,511,667.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director R Craig Kennedy sold 550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.10, for a total value of $39,655.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,098 shares in the company, valued at $1,809,565.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 10,507 shares of company stock worth $817,107. Corporate insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FSLR. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of First Solar in the 4th quarter worth approximately $287,182,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of First Solar by 17.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,907,811 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $1,301,454,000 after acquiring an additional 2,234,904 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its holdings in shares of First Solar by 38.9% in the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 2,645,448 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $230,948,000 after acquiring an additional 741,076 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in First Solar by 141.0% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 804,926 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $79,625,000 after buying an additional 470,988 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. acquired a new position in First Solar during the 4th quarter worth $35,931,000. 75.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

First Solar, Inc provides photovoltaic (PV) solar energy solutions in the United State, Japan, France, Canada, India, Australia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Modules and Systems. The Modules segment designs, manufactures, and sells cadmium telluride solar modules that convert sunlight into electricity to integrators and operators of PV solar power systems.

