First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Value ETF (NASDAQ:DVLU) Short Interest Up 870.0% in June

First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Value ETF (NASDAQ:DVLU) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,700 shares, an increase of 870.0% from the May 31st total of 1,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 37,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Value ETF stock opened at $23.47 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $24.08. First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Value ETF has a twelve month low of $12.99 and a twelve month high of $25.20.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Accel Wealth Management purchased a new stake in First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Value ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $88,000. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Value ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $137,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Value ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $244,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Value ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $340,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Value ETF by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 23,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $534,000 after buying an additional 1,918 shares during the period.

