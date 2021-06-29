First Trust Indxx Global Agriculture ETF (NASDAQ:FTAG) Short Interest Update

First Trust Indxx Global Agriculture ETF (NASDAQ:FTAG) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a decrease of 90.5% from the May 31st total of 2,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of NASDAQ FTAG traded down $0.23 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $29.65. The company had a trading volume of 1,649 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,012. First Trust Indxx Global Agriculture ETF has a 12-month low of $19.10 and a 12-month high of $32.59. The business’s 50-day moving average is $31.01.

Get First Trust Indxx Global Agriculture ETF alerts:

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in First Trust Indxx Global Agriculture ETF stock. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Indxx Global Agriculture ETF (NASDAQ:FTAG) by 23.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 20,853 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,927 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC owned approximately 14.90% of First Trust Indxx Global Agriculture ETF worth $551,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

First Trust ISE Global Platinum Index Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the ISE Global Platinum Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invest at least 90% of its net assets in securities that comprise the Index or in depositary receipts representing foreign securities in the Index.

Featured Article: What is Considered a Good Return on Equity (ROE)?

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Indxx Global Agriculture ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Indxx Global Agriculture ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.