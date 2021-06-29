First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF (NASDAQ:LDSF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF (NASDAQ:LDSF) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 36,800 shares, a growth of 377.9% from the May 31st total of 7,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 70,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Shares of NASDAQ:LDSF opened at $20.27 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $20.30. First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF has a 12 month low of $19.20 and a 12 month high of $20.59.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $433,000. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF by 74.7% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 921,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,856,000 after purchasing an additional 394,025 shares during the period. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF by 25.9% in the first quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 323,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,546,000 after purchasing an additional 66,505 shares during the period. Advisory Resource Group increased its stake in First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Resource Group now owns 112,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,293,000 after purchasing an additional 7,648 shares during the period. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC increased its stake in First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF by 36.6% in the fourth quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 76,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,558,000 after purchasing an additional 20,387 shares during the period.

