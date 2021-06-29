Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) Releases Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) updated its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.010-$1.130 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.710. The company issued revenue guidance of $640 million-$660 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $584.26 million.
A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group increased their target price on shares of Five Below from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Five Below from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $197.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Five Below from $202.00 to $252.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Five Below from $180.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered shares of Five Below to a hold rating in a report on Sunday, June 6th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Five Below presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $212.10.
Five Below stock traded up $2.03 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $197.49. 5,532 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 719,643. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $189.11. Five Below has a 52 week low of $96.61 and a 52 week high of $205.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.06 billion, a PE ratio of 49.23, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.28.
In other Five Below news, CAO Eric M. Specter sold 9,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.73, for a total transaction of $1,858,527.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 41,466 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,784,412.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CMO Michael Romanko sold 2,427 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.01, for a total transaction of $473,289.27. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 12,529 shares in the company, valued at $2,443,280.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Five Below Company Profile
Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer in the United States. It offers accessories, including novelty socks, sunglasses, jewelry, scarves, gloves, hair accessories, athletic tops and bottoms, and T-shirts, as well as nail polishes, lip glosses, fragrances, and branded cosmetics; and items used to complete and personalize living space, including glitter lamps, posters, frames, fleece blankets, plush items, pillows, candles, incense, lighting, novelty dÃ©cor, and related items, as well as provides storage options for the customers room.
