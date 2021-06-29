Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) Releases Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) updated its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.010-$1.130 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.710. The company issued revenue guidance of $640 million-$660 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $584.26 million.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group increased their target price on shares of Five Below from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Five Below from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $197.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Five Below from $202.00 to $252.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Five Below from $180.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered shares of Five Below to a hold rating in a report on Sunday, June 6th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Five Below presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $212.10.

Five Below stock traded up $2.03 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $197.49. 5,532 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 719,643. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $189.11. Five Below has a 52 week low of $96.61 and a 52 week high of $205.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.06 billion, a PE ratio of 49.23, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.28.

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.23. Five Below had a net margin of 9.48% and a return on equity of 27.01%. The business had revenue of $597.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $555.21 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.91) EPS. Five Below’s quarterly revenue was up 197.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Five Below will post 4.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Five Below news, CAO Eric M. Specter sold 9,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.73, for a total transaction of $1,858,527.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 41,466 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,784,412.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CMO Michael Romanko sold 2,427 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.01, for a total transaction of $473,289.27. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 12,529 shares in the company, valued at $2,443,280.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Five Below Company Profile

Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer in the United States. It offers accessories, including novelty socks, sunglasses, jewelry, scarves, gloves, hair accessories, athletic tops and bottoms, and T-shirts, as well as nail polishes, lip glosses, fragrances, and branded cosmetics; and items used to complete and personalize living space, including glitter lamps, posters, frames, fleece blankets, plush items, pillows, candles, incense, lighting, novelty dÃ©cor, and related items, as well as provides storage options for the customers room.

