Flowserve Co. (NYSE:FLS) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Flowserve Co. (NYSE:FLS) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the ten research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $40.29.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on FLS shares. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Flowserve from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. TheStreet cut shares of Flowserve from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Flowserve from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Flowserve from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $44.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd.

Flowserve stock opened at $40.23 on Tuesday. Flowserve has a fifty-two week low of $25.87 and a fifty-two week high of $44.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.24 billion, a PE ratio of 40.23, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.79. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $41.76. The company has a current ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

Flowserve (NYSE:FLS) last released its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $857.31 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $813.29 million. Flowserve had a net margin of 3.54% and a return on equity of 13.96%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.21 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Flowserve will post 1.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 25th will be given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 24th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.99%. Flowserve’s dividend payout ratio is 45.98%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ratan Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Flowserve in the 1st quarter worth about $10,983,000. New South Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Flowserve by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. New South Capital Management Inc. now owns 284,333 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $11,035,000 after acquiring an additional 4,950 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Flowserve by 96.2% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 587,830 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $22,813,000 after acquiring an additional 288,217 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky increased its stake in shares of Flowserve by 39.7% in the 1st quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 16,550 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $642,000 after acquiring an additional 4,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its stake in shares of Flowserve by 126.1% in the 1st quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 136,456 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,296,000 after acquiring an additional 76,110 shares in the last quarter. 94.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Flowserve Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and services industrial flow management equipment in the United States, Canada, Mexico, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Europe. It operates in two segments: Flowserve Pump Division (FPD) and Flow Control Division (FCD).

