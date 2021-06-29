FOAM Price Up 26.8% Over Last 7 Days (FOAM)

FOAM (CURRENCY:FOAM) traded 5% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on June 29th. One FOAM coin can currently be bought for about $0.0344 or 0.00000095 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, FOAM has traded up 26.8% against the dollar. FOAM has a total market capitalization of $10.89 million and approximately $110,604.00 worth of FOAM was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002772 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $19.69 or 0.00054573 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00003297 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.20 or 0.00019953 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002775 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $242.53 or 0.00672093 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000321 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $14.03 or 0.00038874 BTC.

About FOAM

FOAM is a coin. FOAM’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 316,574,000 coins. The Reddit community for FOAM is /r/foamprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for FOAM is www.foam.space . FOAM’s official message board is blog.foam.space . FOAM’s official Twitter account is @foamspace and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “FOAM is an open protocol for decentralized, geospatial data markets. The protocol is designed to empower users to build a consensus-driven map of the world that can be trusted for every application. As technology evolves and changes, maps need to change too. FOAM secures physical space on the blockchain, harnessing the power of Ethereum with a cryptographic software utility token used to provide computational work and verification to the network. The component elements of the FOAM protocol are designed to provide spatial protocols, standards, and applications that bring geospatial data to blockchains and empower a consensus-driven map of the world. Token mechanisms and crypto economics underpin the elements of FOAM and empower the distributed users to coordinate and interact in a decentralized and permissionless fashion. “

FOAM Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as FOAM directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade FOAM should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy FOAM using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

