Foley Trasimene Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:WPF) Major Shareholder William P. Foley II Buys 100,000 Shares of Stock

Foley Trasimene Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:WPF) major shareholder William P. Foley II bought 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $9.98 per share, for a total transaction of $998,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $998,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Shares of NYSE WPF opened at $9.99 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.20. Foley Trasimene Acquisition Corp. has a twelve month low of $9.74 and a twelve month high of $14.51.

Get Foley Trasimene Acquisition alerts:

Separately, DA Davidson began coverage on Foley Trasimene Acquisition in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bluefin Capital Management LLC increased its position in Foley Trasimene Acquisition by 93.8% during the fourth quarter. Bluefin Capital Management LLC now owns 75,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $839,000 after buying an additional 36,300 shares during the last quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new position in Foley Trasimene Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth approximately $108,000. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Foley Trasimene Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth approximately $269,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in Foley Trasimene Acquisition during the first quarter worth approximately $148,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in Foley Trasimene Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth approximately $163,000. 57.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Foley Trasimene Acquisition

Foley Trasimene Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company focuses on identifying a prospective target business in financial technology or business process outsourcing.

Recommended Story: Cost of Equity For A Business, Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Foley Trasimene Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Foley Trasimene Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.