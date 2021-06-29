Foley Trasimene Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:WPF) Major Shareholder William P. Foley II Buys 100,000 Shares of Stock

Foley Trasimene Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:WPF) major shareholder William P. Foley II bought 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $9.98 per share, for a total transaction of $998,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $998,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.
Shares of NYSE WPF opened at $9.99 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.20. Foley Trasimene Acquisition Corp. has a twelve month low of $9.74 and a twelve month high of $14.51.
Separately, DA Davidson began coverage on Foley Trasimene Acquisition in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock.
About Foley Trasimene Acquisition
Foley Trasimene Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company focuses on identifying a prospective target business in financial technology or business process outsourcing.
