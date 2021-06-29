Formula One Group (NASDAQ:FWONK) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Formula One Group (NASDAQ:FWONK) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Liberty Media Corporation owns interests in a broad range of media, communications and entertainment businesses through their operating subsidiaries and investments in various publicly-traded companies. The company broadcasts music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, and weather channels, as well as infotainment services on a subscription fee basis through its satellite radio systems; provides next-generation connected vehicle applications and services; streams music and non-music channels over the Internet; sells satellite and Internet radios to consumers through Website and retailers; and offers other ancillary services, such as weather, traffic, data, and Backseat television services. Liberty Media Corporation is headquartered in Englewood, Colorado. “

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on FWONK. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Formula One Group from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Pivotal Research raised their target price on shares of Formula One Group from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $49.00.

FWONK stock opened at $49.61 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. Formula One Group has a one year low of $30.37 and a one year high of $50.11. The stock has a market cap of $11.50 billion, a PE ratio of -38.46 and a beta of 1.29. The business has a 50 day moving average of $45.42.

Formula One Group (NASDAQ:FWONK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.14. Formula One Group had a negative return on equity of 1.46% and a negative net margin of 23.25%. The firm had revenue of $180.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $136.93 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Formula One Group will post -0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its position in Formula One Group by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 8,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $345,000 after buying an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its position in Formula One Group by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 10,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $449,000 after buying an additional 440 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Formula One Group by 47.4% during the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $926,000 after buying an additional 6,990 shares in the last quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC grew its position in Formula One Group by 10.8% during the 1st quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 42,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,853,000 after purchasing an additional 4,159 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System grew its position in Formula One Group by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 58,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,540,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares during the last quarter. 84.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Formula One Group

Formula One Group engages in the motorsports business. It holds commercial rights for the world championship, approximately a nine-month long motor race-based competition in which teams compete for the constructors' championship and drivers compete for the drivers' championship. The company was founded in 1950 and is based in Englewood, Colorado.

