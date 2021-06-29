Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) Shares Bought by Stifel Financial Corp

Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) by 2.8% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 421,910 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,523 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in Fortinet were worth $77,809,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of FTNT. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Fortinet by 5.4% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 52,725 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,429,000 after acquiring an additional 2,678 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Fortinet by 47.3% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 862,633 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $128,127,000 after acquiring an additional 277,019 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp increased its position in shares of Fortinet by 30.7% during the fourth quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 2,266 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $337,000 after acquiring an additional 532 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Fortinet by 12.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,262,271 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $187,486,000 after buying an additional 138,331 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new position in Fortinet in the fourth quarter valued at $1,664,000. 70.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FTNT stock opened at $247.04 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $40.35 billion, a PE ratio of 83.46, a P/E/G ratio of 6.14 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 1.93. Fortinet, Inc. has a one year low of $106.75 and a one year high of $247.33. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $216.28.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The software maker reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $710.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $678.91 million. Fortinet had a net margin of 17.96% and a return on equity of 54.85%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Fortinet, Inc. will post 2.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on FTNT shares. KeyCorp increased their target price on Fortinet from $233.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. BTIG Research increased their target price on Fortinet from $205.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Monness Crespi & Hardt lowered Fortinet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Fortinet from $175.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of Fortinet from $202.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $185.43.

In related news, VP Michael Xie sold 40,000 shares of Fortinet stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.71, for a total transaction of $8,548,400.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 6,027,437 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,288,123,561.27. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP John Whittle sold 2,411 shares of Fortinet stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.38, for a total transaction of $487,938.18. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,215 shares in the company, valued at approximately $245,891.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 52,820 shares of company stock worth $11,262,182. 17.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Fortinet Company Profile

Fortinet, Inc provides broad, integrated, and automated cybersecurity solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers FortiGate hardware and software licenses that provide various security and networking functions, including firewall, intrusion prevention, anti-malware, virtual private network, application control, web filtering, anti-spam, and wide area network acceleration.

