Fortress Value Acquisition Corp. III (NYSE:FVT) Shares Down 1.2%

Shares of Fortress Value Acquisition Corp. III (NYSE:FVT) fell 1.2% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $9.80 and last traded at $9.84. 71,277 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 6% from the average session volume of 67,267 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.96.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.93.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FVT. Deltec Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fortress Value Acquisition Corp. III in the first quarter worth $494,000. Cowen AND Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fortress Value Acquisition Corp. III in the first quarter worth $1,977,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Fortress Value Acquisition Corp. III in the first quarter worth $2,882,000. Weiss Asset Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Fortress Value Acquisition Corp. III in the first quarter worth $2,966,000. Finally, OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Fortress Value Acquisition Corp. III in the first quarter worth $99,000. 50.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fortress Value Acquisition Corp. III does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

