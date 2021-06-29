Franchise Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRG) Plans $0.38 Quarterly Dividend

Franchise Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRG) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, May 4th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, July 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.375 per share on Thursday, July 15th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.23%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 30th.

Franchise Group has a dividend payout ratio of 44.5% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Franchise Group to earn $3.86 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.50 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 38.9%.

Shares of NASDAQ:FRG opened at $35.43 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $36.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68. The stock has a market cap of $1.42 billion, a P/E ratio of -52.88, a P/E/G ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.99. Franchise Group has a fifty-two week low of $19.50 and a fifty-two week high of $41.50.

Franchise Group (NASDAQ:FRG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.03. Franchise Group had a positive return on equity of 11.75% and a negative net margin of 0.95%. The business had revenue of $621.35 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $709.82 million. Franchise Group’s quarterly revenue was up 23.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Franchise Group will post 3.37 EPS for the current year.

In other Franchise Group news, CEO Brian Randall Kahn bought 1,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 21st. The stock was bought at an average price of $36.00 per share, for a total transaction of $36,000,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,342,788 shares in the company, valued at $48,340,368. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Andrew M. Laurence bought 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $36.00 per share, with a total value of $1,800,000.00. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 400,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,427,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have bought 1,054,000 shares of company stock valued at $37,949,280. Insiders own 30.10% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on FRG. Barrington Research upped their price target on Franchise Group from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. B. Riley upped their price target on Franchise Group from $38.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. DA Davidson upped their price target on Franchise Group from $40.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut Franchise Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 31st. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Franchise Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.71.

Franchise Group Company Profile

Franchise Group, Inc operates as a retailer, franchisor operator, and acquirer of franchised and franchisable businesses. It operates through 4 segments: Liberty Tax, Buddy's, Sears Outlet, and Vitamin Shoppe. The company provides tax preparation services in the United States and Canada; and franchises and operates rent-to-own stores that lease durable goods, such as electronics, residential furniture, appliances, and household accessories to customers.

